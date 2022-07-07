StockNews.com Upgrades Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) to Buy

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LAD. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $362.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.83.

Shares of Lithia Motors stock opened at $275.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $289.06 and a 200 day moving average of $300.64. Lithia Motors has a 12 month low of $252.56 and a 12 month high of $387.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $11.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $2.33. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors will post 46.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total value of $309,389.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,741,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $1,525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,487,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,998 shares of company stock worth $3,394,840 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 417.2% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

