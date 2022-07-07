Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 366 ($4.43).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KETL shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Strix Group from GBX 360 ($4.36) to GBX 310 ($3.75) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Strix Group from GBX 375 ($4.54) to GBX 300 ($3.63) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Strix Group in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

LON KETL opened at GBX 169.80 ($2.06) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 183.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 225. Strix Group has a 52-week low of GBX 157.28 ($1.90) and a 52-week high of GBX 390 ($4.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 285.40, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of £352.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,694.00.

In other Strix Group news, insider Mark Adrian Kirkland purchased 11,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 218 ($2.64) per share, with a total value of £24,906.50 ($30,160.45).

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components and devices worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

