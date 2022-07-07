Strs Ohio Acquires 115,100 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 345.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 148,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $12,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $50.62 on Thursday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1 year low of $50.37 and a 1 year high of $92.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on THC. Truist Financial increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.67.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

