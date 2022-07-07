Strs Ohio Boosts Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Strs Ohio grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,675 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $14,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simmons Bank raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 27.3% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 32,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 6,880 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter worth $555,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 26.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 414,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,692,000 after purchasing an additional 86,107 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 257.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter valued at $30,000. 50.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $364,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,371.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 37,500 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $1,413,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,110 shares in the company, valued at $7,996,547. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 31,458 shares of company stock worth $1,126,524 and sold 93,275 shares worth $3,423,956. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $35.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.44 and a 1-year high of $39.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.77 and a 200 day moving average of $37.01. The firm has a market cap of $51.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.59.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.64%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KDP shares. Truist Financial lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.20.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

