Strs Ohio Boosts Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Saia were worth $9,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Saia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,244,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Saia by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Saia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,782,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Saia by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Saia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,345,000.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Saia from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $234.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $273.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Saia from $291.00 to $257.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saia currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.13.

SAIA stock opened at $195.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.03 and a 52 week high of $365.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $196.24 and its 200 day moving average is $243.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.34.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $661.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.80 million. Saia had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

Saia Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

