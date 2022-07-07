Strs Ohio Cuts Stock Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 315,680 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $11,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in M.D.C. by 756.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 155.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 2,027.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in M.D.C. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. 83.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MDC opened at $34.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.47. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.83 and a 12-month high of $56.53.

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.01%.

In other M.D.C. news, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 9,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total transaction of $374,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $376.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Blackford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $114,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,748 shares in the company, valued at $752,793.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MDC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of M.D.C. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on M.D.C. from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, M.D.C. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.67.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

