Supreme (LON:SUP) PT Lowered to GBX 170

Supreme (LON:SUP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 230 ($2.79) to GBX 170 ($2.06) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 113.84% from the company’s current price.
Shares of LON:SUP opened at GBX 79.50 ($0.96) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 126.31 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 172.98. Supreme has a 12 month low of GBX 78 ($0.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 245 ($2.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £92.72 million and a P/E ratio of 8.46.
Supreme Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- The Sell-Off In Kornit Digital May Set Up A 2nd Half Opportunity
- Phreesia Stock is a Healthcare IT Play
- Capri Holdings Stock Looks Attractive For a Premium Retailer
- Recession Resistant Grocery Outlet Holding Corp Quietly Sets New High
- It’s Not Too Late For These Undervalued Energy Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Supreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.