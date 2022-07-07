Supreme (LON:SUP) PT Lowered to GBX 170

Supreme (LON:SUP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 230 ($2.79) to GBX 170 ($2.06) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 113.84% from the company’s current price.

Shares of LON:SUP opened at GBX 79.50 ($0.96) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 126.31 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 172.98. Supreme has a 12 month low of GBX 78 ($0.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 245 ($2.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £92.72 million and a P/E ratio of 8.46.

Get Supreme alerts:

Supreme Company Profile (Get Rating)

Supreme PLC supplies and distributes a range of consumer goods in the United Kingdom. The company operates through five divisions: Batteries, Lighting, Vaping, Sports & Nutrition, and Consumer Household Goods. It manufactures vaping products under the 88Vape brand. The company supplies its products to discount retailers, wholesalers, independent retailers, and supermarkets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Supreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.