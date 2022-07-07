Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Short Interest Update

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,920,000 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the May 31st total of 3,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 536,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days. Approximately 9.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, insider George Goodwin sold 25,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $1,597,354.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,629,014.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 51,905 shares of company stock worth $2,650,953 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Surgery Partners by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Surgery Partners by 7.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter.

SGRY stock opened at $29.50 on Thursday. Surgery Partners has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $63.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.66, a PEG ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 2.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $596.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. Research analysts expect that Surgery Partners will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Surgery Partners from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Surgery Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

