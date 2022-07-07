Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Analysts at Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 4.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SYM. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Get Symbotic alerts:

NASDAQ SYM opened at $17.28 on Tuesday. Symbotic has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $28.48.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.