Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYMGet Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Symbotic in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Symbotic in a report on Friday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYM opened at $17.28 on Tuesday. Symbotic has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $28.48.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

