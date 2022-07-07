Tauriga Sciences (OTCMKTS:TAUG) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.02

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAUG – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.01. Tauriga Sciences shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 1,140,922 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02.

About Tauriga Sciences (OTCMKTS:TAUG)

Tauriga Sciences, Inc produces and sells cannabidiol infused chewing gum under the Tauri-Gum brand name. It also develops anti-nausea products; and skin care products include CBD facemasks; CBD daily moisturizer; CBD anti-wrinkle dream, hand, and foot cream with hemp seed oil; CBD massage and body oil; CBD body revive roll-on; CBD transdermal patch; and CBD body spray.

