Team (NYSE:TISI) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.
Team stock opened at $0.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.84, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.19. The company has a market cap of $31.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.28. Team has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $6.69.
Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 122.97% and a negative net margin of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $218.58 million during the quarter.
About Team (Get Rating)
Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Team (TISI)
- 3 Growth Stocks Trading at Value P/E’s
- Capri Holdings Stock Looks Attractive For a Premium Retailer
- Phreesia Stock is a Healthcare IT Play
- The Sell-Off In Kornit Digital May Set Up A 2nd Half Opportunity
- Recession Resistant Grocery Outlet Holding Corp Quietly Sets New High
Receive News & Ratings for Team Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.