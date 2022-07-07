Team (NYSE:TISI) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Team stock opened at $0.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.84, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.19. The company has a market cap of $31.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.28. Team has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $6.69.

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 122.97% and a negative net margin of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $218.58 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Team during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Team during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Team by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Team during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Team by 83.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 24,987 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

