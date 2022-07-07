Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) PT Lowered to CHF 90

Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 100 to CHF 90 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TMSNY. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Temenos from CHF 111 to CHF 95 in a report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Temenos from CHF 135 to CHF 125 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Temenos from CHF 87 to CHF 89 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Temenos from CHF 93 to CHF 84.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.75.

Get Temenos alerts:

OTCMKTS:TMSNY opened at $84.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.66. Temenos has a 12 month low of $71.29 and a 12 month high of $168.58.

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a banking solution that offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Temenos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temenos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.