Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTEK. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 3,553.8% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

TTEK opened at $137.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 0.88. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.55 and a 12 month high of $192.91.

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $699.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.85 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.57%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Tetra Tech from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Tetra Tech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.