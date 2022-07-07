Tfo Tdc LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Tfo Tdc LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.7% of Tfo Tdc LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Tfo Tdc LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000.
VOO opened at $352.33 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $334.24 and a 1-year high of $441.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $364.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $394.67.
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
