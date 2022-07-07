The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Stake Cut by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALL. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Allstate by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $474,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 109,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,962,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Allstate in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James raised Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.75.

ALL opened at $131.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $144.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 28.48%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

