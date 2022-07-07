The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Price Target to $77.00

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $87.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the energy producer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on PDC Energy from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on PDC Energy from $80.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PDC Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PDC Energy from $71.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PDC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.63.

PDCE stock opened at $54.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 2.73. PDC Energy has a 12-month low of $34.52 and a 12-month high of $89.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.64.

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.48. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 26.48%. The firm had revenue of $316.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. PDC Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PDC Energy will post 18.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total value of $68,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,088,224.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $123,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 388,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,010,231.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,038 shares of company stock valued at $3,936,386. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDCE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in PDC Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in PDC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 129.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

