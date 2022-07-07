The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Receives $17.76 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.76.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GT. Nomura raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $15.30 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $10.49 on Friday. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 12-month low of $10.33 and a 12-month high of $24.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.42.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.19. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 142.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

