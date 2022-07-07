The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Acquired by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,053 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the third quarter valued at about $499,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,239,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,333,000 after buying an additional 33,539 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 459,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,129,000 after purchasing an additional 21,015 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 72,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GT opened at $10.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.42. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52 week low of $10.33 and a 52 week high of $24.89.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company’s revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Nomura upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $15.30 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.76.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber (Get Rating)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

