The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Holdings Raised by Gateway Advisory LLC

Gateway Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,985 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 1.4% of Gateway Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 173.1% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $1,705,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Home Depot to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.82.

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock opened at $283.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $325.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $291.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 48.25%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

