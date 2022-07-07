The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,044 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 12.0% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 20,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 12,536 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 19.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Bank raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.5% during the first quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 20,851 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 20.3% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $283.58 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $290.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $325.66.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.82.

In related news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,595. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

