Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Cheuvreux

Jul 7th, 2022

Equities researchers at Cheuvreux began coverage on shares of Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAYGet Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Tomra Systems ASA from 225.00 to 234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS TMRAY opened at $20.33 on Tuesday. Tomra Systems ASA has a 1 year low of $15.64 and a 1 year high of $36.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.04.

About Tomra Systems ASA (Get Rating)

Tomra Systems ASA provides sensor-based solutions for optimal resource productivity worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Collection, Recycling Mining, and Food. The Collection division engages in the development, production, sale, and service of reverse vending machines and related data management systems.

