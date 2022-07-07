Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a speculative buy rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.42) price objective on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Get Touchstone Exploration alerts:

Shares of LON TXP opened at GBX 58.56 ($0.71) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £123.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,928.00. Touchstone Exploration has a 52 week low of GBX 37.75 ($0.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 160.98 ($1.95). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 83.09 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 87.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.92.

Touchstone Exploration Inc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company has interests in various private exploration mineral leasing properties; and two exploration blocks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Touchstone Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstone Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.