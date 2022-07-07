Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 254,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,746 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $59,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 194.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

In other news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total value of $1,014,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

TSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.72.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $197.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.06. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $166.49 and a fifty-two week high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.20%.

Tractor Supply Profile (Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.