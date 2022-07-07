Transform Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 4,038 JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $572,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 489,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,068,000 after buying an additional 32,565 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 132.0% during the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 31,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 17,890 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 50,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JEPI stock opened at $55.45 on Thursday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.54 and a fifty-two week high of $63.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.44 and a 200-day moving average of $59.36.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.