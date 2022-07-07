Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NYSE TREC opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. Trecora Resources has a 52 week low of $7.46 and a 52 week high of $9.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $232.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.84.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Trecora Resources had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $83.21 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Advisors L.P. Ortelius sold 2,674,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total value of $25,995,974.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $1,944. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Trecora Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Trecora Resources by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trecora Resources by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 42,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Trecora Resources by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 280,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 27,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Trecora Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

