Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Price Target Lowered to C$0.65 at National Bankshares

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by National Bankshares to C$0.65 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TV. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining to C$0.60 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cormark reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a C$0.75 target price on shares of Trevali Mining in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$0.43.

Shares of TSE TV opened at C$0.42 on Wednesday. Trevali Mining has a twelve month low of C$0.39 and a twelve month high of C$2.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$41.56 million and a PE ratio of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.61.

Trevali Mining ( TSE:TV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$117.95 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trevali Mining will post 0.2729032 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada.

