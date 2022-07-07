Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TCOM. CLSA reduced their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trip.com Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.38.

Trip.com Group stock opened at $24.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.57 and a 200-day moving average of $23.81. Trip.com Group has a one year low of $14.29 and a one year high of $34.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.13 and a beta of 0.70.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.49. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 16.53% and a positive return on equity of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trip.com Group will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,152,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 18.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,456,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,531 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 730.0% during the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 4,364,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838,552 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 124.5% during the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 4,953,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746,975 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 21.5% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 11,571,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045,920 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

