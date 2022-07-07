Truist Financial Corp Acquires 23,059 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 180,138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 23,059 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $44,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $663,945,000. Shellback Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,999,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 4,959.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,780,000 after acquiring an additional 121,600 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 1,420.0% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 76,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,857,000 after purchasing an additional 71,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,285,383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,063,290,000 after purchasing an additional 55,963 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Shares of CSL stock opened at $247.73 on Thursday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $188.33 and a 1-year high of $275.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $249.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.98.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $1.72. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 20.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CSL shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.00.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.