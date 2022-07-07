Truist Financial Corp Acquires 287,388 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,366,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 287,388 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $251,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEU. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 602.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $48.97 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $48.35 and a 1 year high of $64.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.36.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.