Truist Financial Corp Acquires 29,227 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 497,711 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,227 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $65,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Quanta Services by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,159,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $476,964,000 after buying an additional 634,304 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,615,437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,967,000 after buying an additional 412,440 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Quanta Services by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 800,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,728,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $23,918,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $21,903,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $126.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.24 and a 200-day moving average of $116.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.40 and a fifty-two week high of $140.04.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.38%. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.48%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PWR. Cowen increased their price target on Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.18.

In related news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $17,074,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,030 shares in the company, valued at $87,148,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $1,778,961.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,388,124.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

