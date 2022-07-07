Truist Financial Corp Acquires 7,279 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 252,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,279 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $56,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $51,000.

Shares of VOT opened at $179.73 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $166.75 and a 12-month high of $265.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.57.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

