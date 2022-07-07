Truist Financial Corp Acquires 86,662 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,093,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,662 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $55,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 103.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter worth $28,000. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $41.47 on Thursday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.40 and a twelve month high of $62.64. The firm has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.63 and a 200-day moving average of $50.09.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 4.42%.

IR has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut Ingersoll Rand from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

