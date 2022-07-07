Truist Financial Corp Buys 228,725 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 791,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 228,725 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $54,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Realty Income by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 25,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 185,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,288,000 after purchasing an additional 52,457 shares during the period. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 3,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on O. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Realty Income from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.50.

Shares of O opened at $69.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.52. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $62.28 and a 52 week high of $75.40. The stock has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.63). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a jul 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 291.18%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

