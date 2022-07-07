Truist Financial Corp Buys 72,615 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 817,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,615 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $64,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signature Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 133,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after acquiring an additional 26,152 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 7,517 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $71.84 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $69.86 and a 1 year high of $82.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.03 and a 200 day moving average of $77.46.

