Truist Financial Corp Cuts Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $52,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

In other AutoZone news, Director Brian Hannasch purchased 133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,901.95 per share, for a total transaction of $252,959.35. Following the purchase, the director now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,798.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,220.00, for a total value of $3,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AZO opened at $2,167.54 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,029.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,012.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,503.30 and a 1-year high of $2,267.40.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $25.70 by $3.33. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 15.21%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $26.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZO has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Stephens upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Argus raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,210.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,169.41.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

