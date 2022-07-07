Truist Financial Corp Has $47.87 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,696 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $47,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,644,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $137.26 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.43. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $133.55 and a 12 month high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.