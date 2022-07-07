Truist Financial Corp Has $72.29 Million Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,151,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,908 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $72,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Mondelez International by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 1,151.4% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDLZ. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.55.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MDLZ stock opened at $62.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.63 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.75 and its 200 day moving average is $64.16. The firm has a market cap of $86.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.14%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

