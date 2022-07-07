Truist Financial Corp Reduces Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Truist Financial Corp cut its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,208,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 960,460 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $54,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 14,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $766,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 8,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 27,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $39.30 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.87 and a 12 month high of $54.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.73.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

