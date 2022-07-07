Truist Financial Corp Sells 151,058 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Truist Financial Corp cut its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 217,259 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 151,058 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $50,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.
In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:FDX opened at $227.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.38. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $192.82 and a 52-week high of $302.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.23.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 23.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 32.17%.
About FedEx (Get Rating)
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.
