Truist Financial Corp Sells 151,058 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Truist Financial Corp cut its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 217,259 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 151,058 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $50,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on FedEx from $276.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays set a $320.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on FedEx from $277.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.57.

NYSE:FDX opened at $227.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.38. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $192.82 and a 52-week high of $302.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.23.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 23.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 32.17%.

About FedEx (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.