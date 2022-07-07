Truist Financial Corp Sells 7,050 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,062,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,050 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $52,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FIXD. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3,628.5% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 440,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,419,000 after buying an additional 428,234 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $21,477,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $16,568,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $13,113,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $12,940,000.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Shares of FIXD stock opened at $46.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.49. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $45.21 and a 12 month high of $54.42.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.