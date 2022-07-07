Truist Financial Corp Sells 8,434 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 227,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,434 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $58,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 3,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $209.56 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $192.88 and a 12 month high of $329.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $213.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.33.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

