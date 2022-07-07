Truist Financial Corp Trims Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 401,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,537 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $62,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter worth $297,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1,060.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 303,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,922,000 after acquiring an additional 277,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.11, for a total transaction of $1,861,022.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $33,261,405.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,027,855 shares of company stock worth $904,265,428 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $139.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The company has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.96. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $111.34 and a twelve month high of $167.19.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.23. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 349.46%. The firm had revenue of $57.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.44%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ABC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.82.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile (Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.