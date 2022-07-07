Truist Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 298,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,419 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $47,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 327.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock opened at $134.09 on Thursday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $127.06 and a twelve month high of $170.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.78.

