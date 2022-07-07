Truist Financial Trims Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Target Price to $500.00

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Truist Financial from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 47.64% from the company’s current price.

TYL has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson raised Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Tyler Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $425.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $512.75.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $338.67 on Tuesday. Tyler Technologies has a one year low of $300.85 and a one year high of $557.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $346.48 and its 200 day moving average is $413.94. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.29 and a beta of 0.83.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $456.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $2,182,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,965,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total value of $897,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,264,388.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

