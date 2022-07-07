Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF) PT Lowered to 157.00

Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from 164.00 to 157.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TGVSF. HSBC raised shares of Tryg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Tryg A/S in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Tryg A/S from 160.00 to 170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tryg A/S has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.50.

OTCMKTS TGVSF opened at $21.03 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.07. Tryg A/S has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $24.00.

Tryg A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services for private and corporate customers, and small and medium sized businesses in Denmark, Norway, and Sweden. It operates through Private, Commercial, Corporate, and Sweden segments. The company provides car, contents, house, accident, travel, motorcycles, pet, health, property, liability, transportation, group life, and boat insurance products, as well as fire and content, and worker compensation insurance products.

