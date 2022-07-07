UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Rupert Resources (OTCMKTS:RUPRF)

Equities research analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Rupert Resources (OTCMKTS:RUPRF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 price target on the stock.
OTCMKTS RUPRF opened at $3.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.21. Rupert Resources has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $5.37.
About Rupert Resources
