UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in UGI were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in UGI in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UGI in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $38.75 on Thursday. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $33.04 and a 52-week high of $48.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.74 and a 200-day moving average of $39.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.03. UGI had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is 20.57%.

In related news, Director John L. Walsh sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $4,447,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 429,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,203,532.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UGI shares. Barclays cut their price target on UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

