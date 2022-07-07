UMB Bank N A MO Cuts Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

UMB Bank N A MO lessened its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,756 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $3,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,271,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $546,239,000 after acquiring an additional 65,054 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,946,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,083,000 after acquiring an additional 29,493 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,564,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,687,000 after acquiring an additional 28,883 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 930,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,374,000 after buying an additional 34,677 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 927,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,906,000 after buying an additional 100,517 shares during the period. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $186.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.50 and a 1-year high of $205.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $182.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.13.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $478.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.52 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.16%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.11.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

