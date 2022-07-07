UMB Bank N A MO Decreases Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

UMB Bank N A MO decreased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 325.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at $135,435,455.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.65 per share, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,966.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 69,801 shares of company stock worth $5,207,705. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $84.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.36.

GE stock opened at $61.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.18 and its 200 day moving average is $86.63. General Electric has a one year low of $59.93 and a one year high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.99%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

